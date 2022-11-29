A resident representing those who are protesting the proposed installation of a 12-foot multi-use path on the east side of Tilly Mill Road has proposed another alternative – one that he says will satisfy everyone’s concerns.

At the Nov. 28 Dunwoody City Council Meeting, Tom Simon, a resident of Stephens Walk subdivison, said the neighbors want the path installed on the west side of the road, where the Marcus Jewish Community Center is located, with stop signs and traffic lights that will “enhance the safety and security of the MJCC entrance.”

“The neighbors on the east side of Tilly Mill Road, consider this alternate plan to cost less, and be more acceptable, practical, and feasible, as well as less destructive to the environment, property, neighbors, neighborhoods and life along Tilly Mill Road,” Simon said. “And with all the additions for safety and security measures added, it is a path that should be acceptable to all including the MJCC.”

Simon, Dunwoody Councilman Tom Lambert and Dunwoody Public Works Direct Michael Smith met on Nov. 17 to walk the area in question, and Simon proposed the alternative path installation. Simon told the council at the Nov. 28 meeting that the proposal is “the only one that is acceptable and the only one that makes sense.”

The council said it is putting a pause on any decisions about the city’s pedestrian paths until the PATH Foundation completes a study regarding the best placement for paths. That study isn’t expected to be complete until spring of next year.

Lambert said the city remains “open-minded” and wants to continue to have a dialogue that will result in a plan that reflects “the best interests of the city and its citizens.”

“Any time we are talking and having a dialogue is a good thing,” he said.

Representatives from Stephens Walk and surrounding neighborhoods are opposed to a proposed installation of 12-foot multi-use paths along the east side of Tilly Mill Road, citing the location of the path, the loss of trees, and the proximity of the path to their homes. They also say that the existing six-foot sidewalk is adequate for the neighborhood’s needs.

The installation of several proposed multi-use paths has not been funded for 2023 and council members say it may not become a reality for years, considering the other needs the city and its citizens have cited as priorities.

In other action at the Nov. 28 meeting, the council: