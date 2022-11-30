Police swarmed Savannah Early College this morning after a hoax call of an active shooter on campus. (Courtesy WSB)

Gov. Brian Kemp said the FBI is investigating coordinated fake calls about active shooters that put multiple schools across the state on lockdown this morning.

Kemp called the fake calls a “cruel hoax” and said Georgia would prosecute the culprits to the fullest extent of the law.

“Rest assured, for the criminals who orchestrated these hoaxes, we will go after them with every single resource available,” Kemp said in a statement on social media. “The FBI is actively investigating these acts of domestic terrorism, and we will continue to diligently work with them to see these culprits are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The hoax calls were phoned into schools in Savannah, Brunswick, Valdosta, Milledgeville, and Milton’s Cambridge High School in north Fulton County, among others.