A second child has died following a Saturday night shooting on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Cameron Jackson, 15, was one of six victims shot and had been in critical condition since the incident. Zyion Charles, 12, died at the scene.

Both teens were part of a group escorted off Atlantic Station property on Saturday night for violating the retail district’s curfew for minors and unruly behavior.

Around 8 p.m., the shooting occurred on the bridge. No suspects have been arrested, but investigators now believe the incident could be gang-related.

The Atlanta City Council will consider a youth curfew at its December meeting, while city leaders urged parents to know where their kids are at all times.

APD has called a press conference for 3 p.m. Please check back for an update on this developing story.