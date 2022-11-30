Urban Pie in Kirkwood.

Urban Pie is celebrating its Sweet 16 this Sunday.

Urban Pie, a local pizza spot in the Kirkwood neighborhood, opened in 2007. Founded by restaurateur Lisa Curtis, the eatery will celebrate 16 years in the city on Dec. 4.

From 4-8 p.m., visitors can enjoy live music from Juan Cervantes (AKA DJ Presyce), specialty cocktails, and of course, mouthwatering pizza. All ages are welcome, and there’s more than enough room for the pup as well.

Urban Pie is located at 2012 Hosea L Williams Drive. More information can be found online.