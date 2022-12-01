An illustration of a pedestrian bridge over Peachtree Road connecting to the Buckhead MARTA station that is planned as part of HUB404 project. HUB404 would cap Ga. 400 with a 9-acre park that would connect to PATH400 and create a northern gateway into the city of Atlanta. (Buckhead CID)

The nonprofit HUB404 Conservancy launched this week the “Gimme Four” grassroots campaign to help raise money for development of Buckhead’s highway-capping park above Ga. 400.

HUB404 is planned to bridge Lenox Road and Georgia 400, linking the PATH400 Greenway Trail, the Atlanta Beltline, MARTA, neighboring streets and neighborhood parks. The half-mile green space above Ga. 400 would create a 9-acre park above the highway and establish a northern gateway into the city of Atlanta.

The fundraising campaign kicks off as engineering the bridges over Lenox Road is set to begin in 2023. Engineering of the major section from Lenox Road to Peachtree Road is expected to begin by 2024.

An aerial rendering of what HUB404 would look like. (Buckhead CID)

Atlanta-area residents are asked to give as little as $4.04. HUB404 board members have committed to matching all funds raised up to $50,000.

Total cost of HUB404 is estimated at $270 million. The Buckhead Community Improvement District, which envisioned the cap park in 2015, is working to secure $8 million for engineering and design of the park and seeking federal funding for the project.

“HUB404 is for Atlanta. By Atlanta,” said Anthony Rodriguez, executive director of the HUB404 Conservancy, in a news release. “HUB404 will showcase the culture, art and events that make Atlanta shine. We are limited only by our collective imagination, and we’re asking Atlanta to help make HUB404 a reality.”

Fundraising for HUB404 began in 2019 but was stalled by the pandemic and is now ramping back up.