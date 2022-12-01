DeKalb County residents in attendance at a Doris K. Wells Heritage Festival informational workshop. (Supplied photo0 Credit: Supplied photo.

The Doris K. Wells Heritage Festival starts today, Dec. 1, and runs through the end of January celebrating the communities of DeKalb County.

“We invite the community to come and celebrate DeKalb County’s diversity by taking part in one of our many programs,” said Alison Weissinger, director of DeKalb County Public Library (DCPL).

The festival will offer more than 25 all-ages programs across various library branches in the county. Programming will feature music, dance, food, crafts and informational workshops.

Hosted by the DCPL, the event aims to celebrate the communities and people the library serves. In 2021, the DCPL served a population of 793,154 across 22 branches.

The festival’s namesake, the late Doris K. Wells, was the county’s first African American librarian. The festival was first celebrated in 1938 at the Scott Chandler Library.

On Dec. 10, the festival will feature a special event at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library.

The event will include:

African folktale with children’s author Ada-Ari

A cooking demonstration

Family portraits with photographer Kaylin Gilstrap

A jewlery making experience with Virgina Milner

Credit: Supplied photo.

Additionally, a Kwanzaa celebration will be featured on Dec. 27 at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown library. This event will also recognize the 30th anniversary of the naming of the library.

“The Doris K. Wells Heritage Festival is one of DCPL’s most highly anticipated events, and this year is especially exciting because in-person events return,” said Weissinger.

For additional information or to register, click here.