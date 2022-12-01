A bike and scooter sharing service is offering free rides to the polls again for Georgia voters.

Lime has announced “Lime to the Polls” for the Georgia Senate runoff election between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, according to a press release.

The offer started on Nov. 28 and continues up through Election Day, Dec. 6. Atlanta residents can use the code GEORGIARUNOFF2022 on the Lime App for two free rides of up to 30 minutes each.

“We take pride in being a part of the communities we serve and Lime to the Polls is our way of actively participating in this runoff election,” said Lime Senior Manager of Social Impact Programs and Operations Emily Gibbs in the release. “We want to make it as easy as possible for Atlanta residents to cast their vote and we’ve seen folks here take us up on the offer before. We hope to see even more uptake on our Lime to the Polls offer this time around.”

Lime can be downloaded on IOS and Android. More information can be found online.