A rendering of Portman Holding’s planned redevelopment of a block of Ponce in Virginia-Highland.

A longtime Atlanta nightclub announced Friday that it will move to a new location as redevelopment looms for a stretch of Ponce de Leon Avenue.

MJQ Concourse posted on social media that 2023 will be its last year at 736 Ponce in Virginia-Highland. The club has been at that location for 25 years, originally opening in the basement of the old Ponce de Leon Hotel (now The Wylie) in 1994.

“No we are not closing our doors, but will relocate to another space… that announcement is soon to come,” the social media post said.

In the meantime, the popular nightspot said it will host its annual New Year’s Eve celebration and plans to bring back popular events from the past and special guests throughout 2023.

The announcement comes after Portman Holdings said it plans to redevelop the block where MJQ is located with a new apartment building and two office towers at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Ponce de Leon Place.