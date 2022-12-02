On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 106 (and counting) underground dining events with 69 ITP and 37 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
It’s been a while fellow punk foodies…. we’re happy to be back in the saddle at PF HQ with this week’s recommendations.
Mixed Tapes
We do love collabs at Punk Foodie HQ and this weekend there are a few to consider:
- Keenans + Adeyinka: For some BBQ in Roswell, check out the dynamic duo @keenans_pit_bbq and @bbqyinka at @deeprootswinemkt
- Secret Barangay: On Saturday, at Roundtrip’s Winter Market + Food Hall, @barangayatl and @secretpintbbq are coming together to make a couple of BBQ platters including one with smoked dino beef rib with galangal and lemongrass dry rub and Filipino 3-vinegar dipping sauce.
- Baolicious Deliciousness: At that same Winter Market, you’ll find lots of other chefs including @baolicious.atl, @pizza.kusina and @mannysjuicebar with Baolicious also popping up in Decatur on Sunday at @rebelteahouse along with @crinklesbynina. Pre-order your baos for both days here.
Chef’s Finding Their Groove
These chefs have announced a bunch of gigs in the coming weeks:
- Salty Smiles: @saltysmilesyt is popping up with his Lao and other Asian inspired dishes the next three Friday and Saturdays at the @chop_shop_atl
- Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken: @atljerkking is bringing his jerk lamb sandwich and other ‘American jerk’ creations to @boggssocial this Friday and Saturday and a few more times in the coming weeks as well as to @brickstorepub in Decatur.
- Pi’ Houze: @pihouzepizza is at @eventidebrewing on Saturday and is popping up every Wednesday at @bowlshi in John’s Creek
- Gödtoh: @godtohatl, slinger of heavy metal burgers and dogs, is at @sabbathbrewing on Saturday and @littlecottagebrewery on Sunday. He’s now making regular appearances at both, including every Wednesday at Little Cottage.
Chef’s We’d Love to See More
These folks make occasional appearances…. not enough in our book, so catch them this weekend if you can.
- Humo: @humocuisine is bringing Latin American to @littlecottagebrewery on Sunday
- Choux Maker: If you’re craving some choux pastries, @chouxmakeratl has you covered this Sunday at @kimballhouse
New and Various & Sundry
- Bayanihan in Support of Atlanta’s Only Filipino Restaurant: Go to @wallerscoffeeshop in Decatur this Sunday to eat up some of the baked goodness provided by @sevenfingersbakedgoods, @bwhein and @bakers_hatt. A portion of the proceeds will go to help @estrellitafilipino get over some financial challenges. You can also support the cause here.
- Biscuits and Burgers: At @qommunityeav, @bell_biscuits is popping up for one of the first times on Friday. While you’re at Qommunity, you may want to try the Little Mik and Big Mik burgers, just one more example of the wonderfully reconstructed fast food creations from @mikchanseav.
- Brick Store Pub Beer Garden: The garden at @brickstorepub has become a new hot bed of pop-up activity. This Saturday, you’ll find @chef_jackson with a full menu of that will keep you warm.
- GA Vegan Fest: Lots of vegan creations will be found on Sunday during @georgiavegfest happening in Duluth. Get tix here.
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
8:00am – 3:00pm | Qommunity
Edgewood: Salty Smiles (various Asian)
12:00pm – 5:00pm | Chop Shop
West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
EAV: MikChan’s (Healthy-ish comfort food)
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Qommunity
Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)
5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery
SATURDAY
Grant park: Pi’ Houze Pizzeria
10:00am Sat, Dec 3 | Eventide Brewing
EAV: MikChan’s (Healthy-ish comfort food)
11:30am – 2:00pm Sat, Dec 3 | Qommunity
Edgewood: Salty Smiles (various Asian)
12:00pm – 5:00pm Sat, Dec 3 | Chop Shop
Underwood Hills: Winter Market with Lots of Chefs
12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, Dec 3 | Round Trip Brewing Company
EAV: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)
2:00pm Sat, Dec 3 | Sabbath Brewing
West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
4:00pm – 10:00pm Sat, Dec 3 | Boggs Social & Supply
Decatur: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)
6:00pm – 1:00am | Brick Store Pub
SUNDAY
10:00am | Kimball House
Decatur: Estrellita Filipino (Filipino), Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery), Baker’s Hatt (Filipino bakery)
11:00am – 3:00pm | Waller’s Coffee Shop
Decatur: Crinkles by Nina (desserts) + Baolicious (steamed buns)
12:00pm – 3:00pm | Rebel Tea House
Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Adeyinka Akinpelu (BBQ)
1:00pm – 5:00pm | Deep Roots Wine Market & Tasting Room
Avondale Estates: Humo (Latin American cuisine)
1:00pm – 7:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery