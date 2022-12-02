This Saturday, Roundtrip Secret Pint and Barangay are collaborating on this smoked dino beef rib with galangal and lemongrass dry rub and Filipino 3-vinegar dipping sauce.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 106 (and counting) underground dining events with 69 ITP and 37 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

It’s been a while fellow punk foodies…. we’re happy to be back in the saddle at PF HQ with this week’s recommendations.

Mixed Tapes

We do love collabs at Punk Foodie HQ and this weekend there are a few to consider:

Chef’s Finding Their Groove

These chefs have announced a bunch of gigs in the coming weeks:

: @saltysmilesyt is popping up with his Lao and other Asian inspired dishes the next three Friday and Saturdays at the @chop_shop_atl Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken: @atljerkking is bringing his jerk lamb sandwich and other ‘American jerk’ creations to @boggssocial this Friday and Saturday and a few more times in the coming weeks as well as to @brickstorepub in Decatur.

: @pihouzepizza is at @eventidebrewing on Saturday and is popping up every Wednesday at @bowlshi in John’s Creek Gödtoh: @godtohatl, slinger of heavy metal burgers and dogs, is at @sabbathbrewing on Saturday and @littlecottagebrewery on Sunday. He’s now making regular appearances at both, including every Wednesday at Little Cottage.

Chef’s We’d Love to See More

These folks make occasional appearances…. not enough in our book, so catch them this weekend if you can.

Humo : @humocuisine is bringing Latin American to @littlecottagebrewery on Sunday

: @humocuisine is bringing Latin American to @littlecottagebrewery on Sunday Choux Maker: If you’re craving some choux pastries, @chouxmakeratl has you covered this Sunday at @kimballhouse

New and Various & Sundry

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

EAV: Bell Biscuits

8:00am – 3:00pm | Qommunity

Edgewood: Salty Smiles (various Asian)

12:00pm – 5:00pm | Chop Shop

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

EAV: MikChan’s (Healthy-ish comfort food)

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Qommunity

Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

SATURDAY

Grant park: Pi’ Houze Pizzeria

10:00am Sat, Dec 3 | Eventide Brewing

EAV: MikChan’s (Healthy-ish comfort food)

11:30am – 2:00pm Sat, Dec 3 | Qommunity

Edgewood: Salty Smiles (various Asian)

12:00pm – 5:00pm Sat, Dec 3 | Chop Shop

Underwood Hills: Winter Market with Lots of Chefs

12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, Dec 3 | Round Trip Brewing Company

EAV: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

2:00pm Sat, Dec 3 | Sabbath Brewing

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

4:00pm – 10:00pm Sat, Dec 3 | Boggs Social & Supply

Decatur: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)

6:00pm – 1:00am | Brick Store Pub

SUNDAY

Decatur: Choux Maker (bakery)

10:00am | Kimball House

Decatur: Estrellita Filipino (Filipino), Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery), Baker’s Hatt (Filipino bakery)

11:00am – 3:00pm | Waller’s Coffee Shop

Decatur: Crinkles by Nina (desserts) + Baolicious (steamed buns)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Rebel Tea House

Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Adeyinka Akinpelu (BBQ)

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Deep Roots Wine Market & Tasting Room

Avondale Estates: Humo (Latin American cuisine)

1:00pm – 7:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery