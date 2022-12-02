Takeoff (Courtesy MTV)

Houston, Texas police announced Friday that they have arrested a suspect for the murder of Atlanta rapper Takeoff.

Houston Police said during a press conference that Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, had been arrested on Thursday and charged with homicide. A second suspect, Cameron Joshua, was arrested earlier this week by HPD and charged with unlawful carrying a weapon.

Takeoff, 28, was born Kirsnick Khari Ball in Lawrenceville, GA, where he co-founded the influential rap group Migos.

Police aid Takeoff, who was shot and killed Nov. 1 outside a Houston bowling alley, was an innocent bystander in the incident.

Thousands turned out for a public memorial service for Takeoff at State Farm Arena on Nov. 11.