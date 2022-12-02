Shaky Knees Festival has announced its 10th-anniversary lineup for the May 5-7, 2023 event at Central Park.

The Killers, Muse, and The Lumineers will headline while other acts include include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Greta Van Fleet, Flaming Lips, Cypress Hill, Grouplove, Hozier, The Mars Volta, Tenacious D, and Father John Misty.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale today, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. via Ticketmaster and all leftover tickets go on sale at 1 p.m.

A three-day general admission ticket is $199 and there are a number of VIP packages available as well.

Get tickets and more details here.