The Hell stage is reopening at Atlanta music venue The Masquerade following renovations Credit: Masquerade

After months of renovations, Atlanta music venue The Masquerade has announced that it will be reopening its Hell stage.

The Masquerade began renovations on the stage back in May of this year. The music venue — which is located at Underground Atlanta — says that it made numerous changes and improvements.

The music venue has increased the floor space for a maximum of 625 attendees.

Various amenities were also modernized as part of the renovations, including a fully remodeled bar, an elevated standing room area, as well as an upgraded air conditioning system.

“One of the things that initially drew us to Underground Atlanta was the history the property encompasses,” said Greg Green, COO at Masquerade, Inc. “We chose to renovate the Hell stage in order to create an updated experience for visitors, while keeping the eclectic and nostalgic atmosphere you expect from an Underground Atlanta venue. We can’t wait to welcome visitors back to the venue for live entertainment soon.”

Over 700 live music shows occur at The Masquerade every year. The venue showcases musical acts that span across all genres, which includes rock, hip hop, electronic and more.

The Masquerade says that visitors should expect a full calendar of diverse musical artists that will be playing at the venue following the Hell stage’s reopening.

To learn more about The Masquerade or to see upcoming shows, click here.