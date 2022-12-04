Jerel Drew

Clark Atlanta University has announced that Jerel Drew will be the educational institution’s new athletic director.

Prior to his new role at Clark Atlanta, Drew — who is a native of Thomasville, Georgia — served as the athletic director for the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI).

In his previous role, Drew led the charge behind numerous rebranding efforts for UVI Athletics, which included upgraded athletic facilities, a new logo, athletic marketing campaigns, as well as a sponsorship and apparel deal with athletics retailer Adidas.

Drew was also able to align UVI with the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) — which is the only HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

In addition, Drew also successfully started the UVI’s HBCU Basketball classic, which is an annual basketball tournament that features 12 different programs, including numerous HBCU institutions.

Along with his experience at UVI, Drew also has over 10 years of experience in intercollegiate athletic administration at multiple NCAA Division levels.

As the associate athletic director for compliance at Division II HBCU Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) Drew was the driving force behind the institution’s annual fundraising program called the Viking Investor Program, which aims to raise $200,000 each year in support of ECSU Athletics.

Drew’s educational background includes a Doctor of Education degree in sports management from Northcentral University, a Master of Education degree in athletic coaching from Northcentral University, as well as a Bachelor’s in History with a minor in secondary education from Brevard College.