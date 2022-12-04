Now that the holidays are officially upon us, we wanted to share some of the top podcasts that will help you get into the spirit of the season.
 
🎶 Hark! is a year-round holiday music podcast that ranks every holiday song.
 
🎄Film critic Collin Souter and renowned sheep expert Kerry Finegan delve into every type of Christmas movie they can find in Christmas Movies Actually
 
🎁 Tis the podcast discusses the Christmas movies, specials, and TV episodes we love – or love to hate.
 
🕎 NPR’s Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz share their favorite stories of Hanukkah and the holidays in Hanukkah Lights.
 
🎅 Deck the Hallmark features three dudes who watch and review the season’s made-for-TV movies.
 
🕯️The BBC shares the history of Kwanzaa in this episode of Witness Black History.

Rough Draft

Rough Draft is a daily email from Reporter Newspapers and Atlanta Intown. Subscribe at www.roughdraftatlanta.com