Now that the holidays are officially upon us, we wanted to share some of the top podcasts that will help you get into the spirit of the season.



🎶 Hark! is a year-round holiday music podcast that ranks every holiday song.



🎄Film critic Collin Souter and renowned sheep expert Kerry Finegan delve into every type of Christmas movie they can find in Christmas Movies Actually



🎁 Tis the podcast discusses the Christmas movies, specials, and TV episodes we love – or love to hate.



🕎 NPR’s Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz share their favorite stories of Hanukkah and the holidays in Hanukkah Lights.



🎅 Deck the Hallmark features three dudes who watch and review the season’s made-for-TV movies.



🕯️The BBC shares the history of Kwanzaa in this episode of Witness Black History.