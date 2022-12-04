Now that the holidays are officially upon us, we wanted to share some of the top podcasts that will help you get into the spirit of the season.
🎶 Hark! is a year-round holiday music podcast that ranks every holiday song.
🎄Film critic Collin Souter and renowned sheep expert Kerry Finegan delve into every type of Christmas movie they can find in Christmas Movies Actually
🎁 Tis the podcast discusses the Christmas movies, specials, and TV episodes we love – or love to hate.
🕎 NPR’s Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz share their favorite stories of Hanukkah and the holidays in Hanukkah Lights.
🎅 Deck the Hallmark features three dudes who watch and review the season’s made-for-TV movies.
🕯️The BBC shares the history of Kwanzaa in this episode of Witness Black History.
Now that the holidays are officially upon us, we wanted to share some of the top podcasts that will help you get into the spirit of the season.