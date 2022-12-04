The United States met Wales in a Men’s World Cup Match in Doha, Qatar on Nov. 21. The teams ended the match with a 1-1 tie score for a draw. (State Department photo by Ronny Przysucha)

Sandy Springs has caught Futbol Fever, and residents can watch quarterfinal games on the City Green on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. matches will be broadcast live on a large screen with a sound system, Anna Nikolas, director of Signature Events for Sandy Springs, said.

“We’re just inviting people to come out with their lounge chairs and hang out and bring the kids and kick the soccer ball around,” she said. “We’re going to just bring out a couple of food trucks and keep it very low-key.”

It’s a way to create a gathering space for people who follow the World Cup and want to join like-minded people for some fun outside, Nikolas said.

With Atlanta United competing in the Major Soccer League and lots of children participating in local leagues, it was a great opportunity to highlight the World Cup, said Dan Coffer, the city’s manager for community relations.

“I was really surprised over Thanksgiving because I was just talking to some of my friends about the college football games, and they told me they were watching soccer,” Nikolas said.

Residents watching the games also can enjoy light bites, hot chocolate and drinks from CityBar in addition to food truck offerings. Admission is free.