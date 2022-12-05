Headquartered at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, the Ocean Visions-U.N. Decade Collaborative Center for Ocean-Climate Solutions leads and supports ocean-based climate solutions to mitigate and reverse the effects of climate change.

The Ocean Visions-U.N. Decade Collaborative Center for Ocean-Climate Solutions is a partnership between the Georgia Aquarium, Georgia Tech, and the nonprofit Ocean Visions.

The center leads and supports ocean-based climate solutions that mitigate and reverse the effects of climate change.

Courtney McGeachy, the center’s director, said ocean-climate solutions can come from many places, including nature.

“That could be anything from mangroves, salt marshes, seagrasses, seaweed restoration projects,” McGeachy said. “Any sort of, in this particular case, marine plant that could be used to absorb and store carbon.”

The center is also looking at ocean-based renewable energy technologies, and sustainable fisheries and aquaculture to produce low carbon food, just to name a few.

McGeachy said she hopes they can also partner with local communities and universities throughout the state.

“We really want to make sure that while this is a global initiative, we’re being thoughtful about the fact that we are in Georgia’s backyard,” McGeachy said. “And being really thoughtful about bringing the work that’s happening here in Georgia to the global stage and also working with the community members that are here.”

Headquartered at the Georgia Aquarium, the center is part of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals to achieve by 2030.

This story comes to Intown/Reporter through a reporting partnership with GPB News, a non-profit newsroom covering the state of Georgia.