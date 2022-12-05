The last defendant in a case involving the murder of a 17-year-old boy has been sentenced.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced Dec. 1 that Gary Terrell Davis of Cartersville was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in the murder of a 17-year-old who witnessed a shooting outside of a Brookhaven nightclub.

According to a press release, Davis is a member of a gang called 135 Piru. Lead defendant Maurice Antonio Kent and other defendants were convicted and sentenced earlier this year. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Ryan K. Buchanan, said in the release that early morning on May 13, 2017, an argument occurred. During the argument, Kent allegedly fired multiple rounds into a crowd of people outside of the club, critically wounding a rival gang member and a club security guard.

According to the release, Kent learned that a 17-year-old member of 135 Piru was interviewed by law enforcement following the shooting, and believed the teenager had given up information. The 17-year-old was murdered with Kent’s gun two days later.

Kent was found guilty of RICO Conspiracy, violent crime in aid of racketeering, discharging a firearm during the commission of those violent crimes, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon on May 18. On Aug. 24, the court sentenced Kent to 40 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force investigated this case along with the Brookhaven Police Department, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, the Cartersville Police Department, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

“We are grateful for the relentless work of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to hold this final defendant accountable for the violent crimes he committed in our city and throughout Georgia,” said Brookhaven Chief of Police Brandon Gurley in the release.