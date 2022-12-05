Atlanta Police are searching for the gunman who fatally wounded a Georgia State University students near the Downtown campus on Sunday.

According to the preliminary report, officers were dispatched to the RaceTrac gas station/conveniecne store at 120 Piedmont Ave. just after 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Grady Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Georgia State confirmed it was a student who was shot, but the victim’s name and other details have not been released yet.