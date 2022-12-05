Atlanta Police are searching for the gunman who fatally wounded a Georgia State University students near the Downtown campus on Sunday.

According to the preliminary report, officers were dispatched to the RaceTrac gas station/conveniecne store at 120 Piedmont Ave. just after 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from gunshot wounds.  He was transported to Grady Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Georgia State confirmed it was a student who was shot, but the victim’s name and other details have not been released yet.

Collin Kelley

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.