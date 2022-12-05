The December issue of Reporter Newspapers, our largest since 2018, includes a very special 20-page insert celebrating the 10th anniversary of the founding of the City of Brookhaven.

Edited by our former managing editor Joe Earle, the section includes content that looks at how the city came to be, including almost having a different name, as well as thoughts from civic and business leaders on where it’s going.

Other highlights include:

Sammie Purcell has a Q&A with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s senior executive Chris Chelette, who is leading the effort to get Children’s new buildings open.

Joe speaks with outgoing Police Chief Gary Yandura and incoming Chief Brandon Burley, who was one of the first officers Yandura hired when the department was created.

Logan C. Ritchie talks with Oglethorpe University President Dr. Nicholas Ladany about why the school is no longer a “hidden gem.”

We also have a letter from Mayor John Ernst, who contributed this Spotify playlist which highlights the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, now the state’s second-largest music festival. Mark your calendar for March 25-26, 2023!

