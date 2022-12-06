APD Officer Robert Golden

An Atlanta police officer and the suspect he was chasing were both struck by a drunk driver on just around midnight this morning.

According to a report from the Atlanta Police Department, Officer Robert Golden is in stable condition after the incident.

Golden responded to a dispute with a weapon call at the Exxon gas station at 3843 Jonesboro Rd SE where a male was threatening a female with a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers immediately located the male suspect matching the description provided by dispatch. Officers attempted to speak with the suspect, but he fled on foot into some nearby woods. There was a foot pursuit before the suspect darted onto a city street.

The suspect – identified as Charles Reginald Arnold, 36 – physically resisted arrest by fighting with police. As officers were struggling with the suspect, an oncoming vehicle, driven by what appeared to be an intoxicated male driver, struck Golden and Arnold, according to the report.

Golden sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition. The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Grady detention.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, who has not been identifie, and charged him with DUI.

The investigation continues.