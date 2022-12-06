Wed., Dec. 7
📏 New Rules @ Center Stage Theatre
🐴 Bonny Light Horseman @ Terminal West
Thurs., Dec. 8
🎤 YBN Nahmir @ Center Stage Theatre
🤠 Paul Cauthen @ Center Stage Theatre
🎸 Ian Noe @ Terminal West
Fri., Dec. 9
👼 Lil Baby @ State Farm Arena (pictured)
🍝 Spaghetti Western @ Center Stage Theatre
👸 The Neon Queen (ABBA tribute) @ 37 Main Avondale Estates
👍 Twiddle @ Variety Playhouse
Sat., Dec. 10
🌴 Pasadena @ Center Stage Theatre
🚸 Jump, Little Children @ Terminal West
🌚 Harvest Moon (Tom Petty Tribute) @ Red Clay Foundry
Sun., Dec. 11
🪕 Matt Heckler @ Aisle 5 (also Monday)
Mon., Dec. 12
🎶 Ed Roland @ Eddie’s Attic (also Tues.)
Tues., Dec. 13
🎸 Nick Shoulders @ Center Stage Theatre
🎧 Patterson Hood @ City Winery
👇 For even more events, check out our calendar at How Do You Atlanta? A joint production of Rough Draft Atlanta and WABE.