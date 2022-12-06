The Sunshine School, a preschool in Marietta, is going above and beyond to provide exceptional education for Georgia’s youngest learners.

The preschool is part of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA). It recently earned acknowledgement from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL).

The Sunshine School is now a Quality Rated preschool and is part of the Quality Rated Class of 2012.

“The members of the Class of 2012 are the brightest of all the Quality Rated stars,” said DECAL commissioner Amy Jacobs.

“They have made early and sustained commitments to the goal of creating high-quality, nurturing environments for Georgia’s youngest learners that have contributed significantly to Quality Rated’s success during its first decade,” Jacobs added.

Sunshine School of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) is providing exceptional education for Georgia’s youngest learners. Credit: Supplied photo.

The Quality Rated program began in 2012 through DECAL. It awards ratings to providers who are exceeding state licensing standards.

To earn a quality rating, providers must:

Meet a list of requirements that exceed state licensing standards

Submit a portfolio with evidence of qualified administrators and staff

Demonstrate high standards for child physical, emotional, and developmental well-being

Offer family engagement activities and intentional teaching practices

The school is one of 126 providers in Metro Atlanta and one of five in Marietta with a three-star rating.

“It is an honor to be recognized for a decade of excellence in our education programs,” said MJCCA preschools director Kim Sucan. “The mission of all MJCCA preschools is to provide the highest quality care and education for our community members. This recognition is a major milestone for our teachers and staff and highlights our ongoing dedication to providing top quality education across Metro Atlanta for young learners from all backgrounds and skill sets.”

