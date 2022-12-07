Rendering of the new ABV facility on Metropolitan Avenue in East Atlanta. Provided.

Old Fourth Ward art gallery and design studio ABV Studio + Agency has announced plans for an exciting new development in East Atlanta Village. Over the last 15 years ABV founder and owner Greg Mike has dedicated himself to fostering art and supporting artists in Atlanta. Yesterday the company released their plans to transform the former Holy Temple church on Metropolitan Avenue into a 8,500 sq ft facility that will include a contemporary art gallery, event space, art studio, and retail store.

Greg Mike, Owner of ABV Studio + Agency. Provided.

“As an artist, when I walk into this space my imagination runs wild,” said Mike in a statement. “It’s been a dream of mine to build a creative epicenter where wild ideas can become a reality. After 10+ years of dreaming, concepting and planning, it’s finally happening and I can’t wait to share it with the art community in Atlanta.”

Known for his signature “LOUD” characters often depicted in colorful large-scale murals, Greg Mike’s work has been showcased in cities around the world such as New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Paris, and Shanghai. ABV showcases group and solo exhibitions and hosts the ever-popular Drink and Doodle event which brings together Atlanta’s finest artists for a live art event each month. ABV also launched Outerspace Project, an annual art and music festival, in 2015. This new location will also allow the company to expand their worldwide artist collective of more than 500 artists.

Kronberg Urbanists + Architects, Bayard Builders, City National Bank and Red Bear Holdings have already begun working on the property and the renovation is expected to be completed sometime next year. Learn more at the ABV Gallery + Agency website.