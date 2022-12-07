Zyion Charles, left, and Cameron Jackson were both shot and killed on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 26.

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in the murder of two other youths on the 17th Street bridge in Midtown.



Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said during a press conference that a 15 and 16 year old were in custody and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and gang-related charges.

Their names have not been released due to their ages, but Hampton said both teens were Atlanta Public Schools students.

Hampton said one of the suspects was found in New York City by APD’s fugitive squad with the aid of U.S. Marshalls. How the teen made his way to New York is one of the questions still unanswered in the ongoing investigation, Hampton said.

The deputy chief said he couldn’t go into more specifics about the case, but did say additional charges are likely.

Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were both gunned down on the 17th Street bridge near the busy Atlantic Station retail district over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

According to the original report, Charles and Jackson were part of a group of teens who were removed by security from Atlantic Station for causing a disruption in a store and breaking the shopping center’s curfew for those under 18.

The dispute between the teens escalated to gunfire. Zyion Charles died at the scene, while Cameron Jackson died three days later in hospital.

Surveillance footage released by the police showed the group of teens – including the arrested suspects – appearing to boast and gloat over the shootings while boarding MARTA at Arts Center Station.