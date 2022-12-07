A historic home recently for sale in College Park.

Where is it? If you want to be close to Downtown and the airport, then College Park is ideal. Just eight miles southwest of Atlanta and with a busy MARTA rail station located in the center of town, you could permanently park your car.

What’s the history? Originally known as Atlantic City, then Manchester, before settling on College Park in 1896, the town was built around the Atlanta and West Point Railroad depot. The name of the town honored Cox Collge (now the city hall building) and Georgia Military Academy (now the location of Woodward Academy private school). To continue the theme, The east-west avenues in the city are named after Ivy League colleges, while north-south streets are named for some of College Park’s most prominent residents.

Brake Pad

What about shopping, dining, and things to do? Historic Main Street has undergone a renaissance over the last few years and is home to shops and restaurants, including Nouveau Bar & Grill, The Real Milk & Honey, Brake Pad, Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen, and The Breakfast Boys. The city has four parks, a municipal golf course and is also home to Gateway Center, an arena that hosts the Atlanta Hawks NBA G League, the College Park SkyHawks. College Park is also known for its strong connection to the hip-hop and rap scene, including being the birthplace of Ludacris, 2 Chainz, Jermaine Dupri, Monica, and many more.

Woodward Academy

What about homes? One of the most desired areas is the historic district, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and features a mix of Queen Anne, late 19th/early 20th century Revivals, and Craftsman bungalows. You can expect to pay over $500,000 to $1 million+ in this area, depending on its need for renovations. There is also new construction ranging in the $400,000 to more than $700,000 range. The city has worked with Hartsfield-Jackson on noise abatement issues, but keep in mind you’re still living adjacent to the world’s busiest airport.