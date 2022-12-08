The “Disco Kroger” at 3330 Piedmont Road in Buckhead (Courtesy Google)

Friday, Dec. 9, is the last dance for Buckhead’s iconic “Disco” Kroger. The mirrorball that hung in the entrance was taken down by maintenance workers last week and rolled away in a shopping cart.



That truly signaled the beginning of the end of the store’s 47 year run at 3330 Piedmont Road, outliving the nightclub that gave the supermarket its nickname by 35 years.

The Limelight – Atlanta’s answer to Studio 54 – was infamous for its cocaine-fueled debauchery and the sharks that swam under its glass dancefloor. The Kroger next door became a destination for the hungover and sweaty denizens looking to refuel after a night of hedonism.

The nightclub closed in 1987, but the Kroger nickname lived on thanks to the mirrorball and a giant mural painted outside featuring John Travolta in his classic “Saturday Night Fever” dance pose.

“We appreciate the loyalty and support of our customers and look forward to continuing to serve their needs at nearby Kroger locations,” said Victor Smith, president of Kroger’s Atlanta Division, in a press release earlier this fall.

Company officials said the store’s lease is set to expire in 2023 as redevelopment in the area continues.

The owners of the shopping center, Regency Development, announced the store’s closure last year and said a new grocery store will take Kroger’s place.

Earlier this month, Kroger closed the Decatur location – nicknamed “Baby Kroger” for its small size – after 21 years in operation. Officials said the Decatur store “has experienced declining sales and negative profit over an extended period and its closure is necessary to make Kroger more competitive in the market.”