Chef Andrea Montobbio, co-owner and executive chef of ENZO Steakhouse & Bar, had a delicious burrata and lobster recipe you’ve got to try to believe.

Chef Andrea Montobbio.

ENZO Steakhouse & Bar is a new chef-driven concept from Montobbio and fashion industry veteran Carmine Noce. The eatery offers Northern Italy-inspired cuisine combined with a modern steakhouse, and features a menu filled with hand-made pastas, sauces, choice-cut steaks, fresh seafood, and an impressive wine, beer, and cocktail list.

Montobbio was raised in the small town of Capriata d’Orba in Northern Italy and has studied the culinary arts for his entire life. He initially worked in New York City at Asellina at the Gansevoort Park Hotel before moving to Atlanta where he worked at STK and Ecco.

Check out Montobbio’s delicious burrata and lobster recipe. Try it at home, and then head to ENZO’s to try it from the master.

Burrata + Lobster, photographed by Madelynne Ross.

Chef Andrea Montobbio’s Burrata + Lobster Recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4):

2 whole lobster tails

2 oz fresh burrata

2 cups heirloom cherry tomatoes or mix of red and yellow grape tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup chive oil

1 stem of fresh oregano

1 dash sherry vinegar

1 dash Calabrian oil

Maldon sea salt flakes or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 oz smoked trout roe

Basil leaves

Directions: