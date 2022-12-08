This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.
Chef Andrea Montobbio, co-owner and executive chef of ENZO Steakhouse & Bar, had a delicious burrata and lobster recipe you’ve got to try to believe.
ENZO Steakhouse & Bar is a new chef-driven concept from Montobbio and fashion industry veteran Carmine Noce. The eatery offers Northern Italy-inspired cuisine combined with a modern steakhouse, and features a menu filled with hand-made pastas, sauces, choice-cut steaks, fresh seafood, and an impressive wine, beer, and cocktail list.
Montobbio was raised in the small town of Capriata d’Orba in Northern Italy and has studied the culinary arts for his entire life. He initially worked in New York City at Asellina at the Gansevoort Park Hotel before moving to Atlanta where he worked at STK and Ecco.
Check out Montobbio’s delicious burrata and lobster recipe. Try it at home, and then head to ENZO’s to try it from the master.
Chef Andrea Montobbio’s Burrata + Lobster Recipe
Ingredients (Serves 4):
- 2 whole lobster tails
- 2 oz fresh burrata
- 2 cups heirloom cherry tomatoes or mix of red and yellow grape tomatoes, halved
- 1/3 cup chive oil
- 1 stem of fresh oregano
- 1 dash sherry vinegar
- 1 dash Calabrian oil
- Maldon sea salt flakes or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1 oz smoked trout roe
- Basil leaves
Directions:
- Cook the lobster tails by gently steaming them until the shells turn bright red and the meat is bright white, about 5-8 minutes for a 5-ounce lobster tail. Don’t overcook or the lobster meat will stick to the inside of the shell.
- Remove the tails from the pot and let them sit about 5 minutes before cracking them open and removing the meat. Slice the meat into 1/4-inch thick pieces and set aside. In a bowl place the tomatoes and season with EVOO, salt pepper, fresh oregano.
- Smoke the tomatoes at a very low temperature until they are getting softer, my preference is 30 minutes at 120 degrees with hickory wood. Let them cool. (If a smoker is not available, roast at 300 degrees for 10 minutes.) When cool, place all the tomatoes including the roasting liquid in a bowl and season with a dash of sherry vinegar.
- Cut the burrata cheese in half and place the halves in the center of a large platter. Arrange the tomatoes and basil in a decorative way around the burrata.
- Lightly drizzle the chive oil over all the ingredients and sprinkle with salt and pepper before serving.
- Arrange the smoked roe in dollops on the dish.
- If serving as an appetizer, serve with warm focaccia.