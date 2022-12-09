TKO Korean, after a long wait, makes the transition from pop-up to brick and mortar with their opening this Friday in EAV with these egg roll taquitos on the menu.



Pop-Ups Go Major Label

This year has seen quite a few pop-ups and food trucks transition into brick and mortar. This list includes @biteofkorea, @paigespastriesatl, @dolospizza.co, @notsolilbites, @thecereallab, @smithsgourmetcreations, omakasetable.atl, and @azucar_cuban_cafe.

As of Friday, add @tko_thekorean1 to the list with their opening at @sfseav in EAV. Expect Korean ‘punk food’ including dishes like egg roll taquitos, Korean corn dog and cheesy kimchi fried rice (subscribe to our punk food series as part of the Side Dish newsletter).

Other chefs very soon making with transition to brick and mortar very soon include:

@kamayan_atl on BuHi with an invite only soft opening this weekend

@sophillyfoodatl in Douglasville on December 14

@lasemilla.atl vegan in Reynoldstown in January.

Filipino Pop-Ups

Filipino pop-ups persistently pop-up and this weekend is no exception.

: @pizza.kusina is baking artisan pies at @roundtripbeer from 12PM on Saturday Filipino + Peruvian Kamayan: @tioluchos and ‘celebrity chef’ @mansuetasfilipinofood are collaborating to bring a Peruvian + Filipino Kamayan supper on Sunday evening. Tickets are available.

Holiday Pre-Orders

Lots of pre-orders happening for the holidays from some of our favorite pop-up chefs.