TKO Korean, after a long wait, makes the transition from pop-up to brick and mortar with their opening this Friday in EAV with these egg roll taquitos on the menu.

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 113 (and counting) underground dining events with 75 ITP and 38 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Pop-Ups Go Major Label

This year has seen quite a few pop-ups and food trucks transition into brick and mortar. This list includes @biteofkorea@paigespastriesatl, @dolospizza.co, @notsolilbites, @thecereallab, @smithsgourmetcreations, omakasetable.atl, and @azucar_cuban_cafe

As of Friday, add @tko_thekorean1 to the list with their opening at @sfseav in EAV.  Expect Korean ‘punk food’ including dishes like egg roll taquitos, Korean corn dog and cheesy kimchi fried rice (subscribe to our punk food series as part of the Side Dish newsletter). 

Other chefs very soon making with transition to brick and mortar very soon include:

Filipino Pop-Ups

Filipino pop-ups persistently pop-up and this weekend is no exception. 

Holiday Pre-Orders

Lots of pre-orders happening for the holidays from some of our favorite pop-up chefs. 

Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie

Sam Flemming is the founder of Punk Foodie, the love letter, fanzine, and directory newsletter and Instagram account for the Atlanta underground dining scene.