A new champagne bar, Pinky Promise, is coming during phase two of The Interlock in spring of 2024.

According to a press release, the bar is expected to take up 1,515 square feet of space, including a 405-square-foot patio, in the West Midtown development.

Pink Promise will also act as an event space and collaborate with local female entrepreneurs to create monthly experiences. The space will feature live entertainment with a baby grand piano, and offer a French-inspired menu with caviar, smoked salmon tarts, and avocado BLT croissants.

“We really wanted to create a space that’s feminine, beautiful and women-focused,” said Anna Grace, co-owner of Pinky Promise, in the release. “It’s a place where women are celebrated and where local artists and musicians have a place to showcase their talents.”

Phase two of The Interlock, which is under construction, will be anchored by a 42,000 square foot Publix grocery story, 670 rooms for Georgia Tech student housing, and 275,000 square feet of commercial space. Pinky Promise joins other phase two tenants like Starbucks, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Salon Lofts, The X Pot, and Five Guys.