The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the murder of a 77-year-old Buckhead woman.

According to the police report, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 6 Paces West Terrace in Buckhead on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 77-year-old female victim inside the residence who was not alert, conscious, or breathing and had sustained multiple stab wounds.

The victim – identified as Elenor Bowles – was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there had been a “violent encounter” at the home and Bowles’ vehicle, a 2021 Lexus SUV, was stolen but has since been recovered.

The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit has released surveillance images of the person of interest, shown above.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000.