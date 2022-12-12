A special Public Safety Commission meeting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Atlanta City Hall.

The Atlanta Public Safety Commission is holding a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, to allow public input and to discuss strategies on ways to stop youth violence.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in Committee Room 1 at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave. SW. The meeting can also be watched on Channel 26 at this link.

The meeting comes in the wake of the fatal shootings of Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15. The boys were killed in Midtown over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Police have arrested three teens and charged them with murder, aggravated assault, and gang-related charges.