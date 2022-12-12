With demand on the rise during the holiday season, Georgia’s sole baby supply bank is looking for donations.

One in three families across the state experiences diaper insecurity, according to Helping Mamas.

To help ease the struggle, Helping Mamas, along with ambassador and ESPN anchor Elle Duncan, will be hosting a diaper drive at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on Dec. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Local residents are invited to donate diapers or dollars. Those who donate can also register for a chance to win two club-level tickets to the Celebration Bowl and a weekend stay at the Omni Atlanta Hotel in 2023.

The event will also be full of seasonal festivities with a gingerbread house, decor, cookies, and hot chocolate.

To date, Helping Mamas has served over 200,000 children in need and has distributed over three million essential baby supplies to families living in poverty. The organization works with over 150 partner agencies across the state to supply mothers in need of essential items.

