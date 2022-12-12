The 31st annual High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction will return for four event-filled days from March 22 to 25th in the new year.

Wine enthusiasts and art supporters are invited to participate in this year’s wine auction and celebrate the ‘Party with a Purpose.’

Steven Hargrove, associate director, Wine Auction and special events for the High, added, “The events slated for this year’s Auction are going to be incredible. Each year, we strive to provide an experience unlike any other that supports a pivotal Atlanta cultural institution. We’re excited to celebrate with friends, wine enthusiasts and community members alike while once again making history for the High.”

The Wine Auction is the largest fundraising event for the Museum and the biggest wine auction in the United States benefiting the arts, boasting more than $37 million raised over the last 30 years. Approximately 145 wineries and restaurants will participate this year.

“Last year was a record-breaking event, and we hope to see that trend continue with the Wine Auction’s 31st anniversary,” said Rand Suffolk, Nancy and Holcombe T. Green, Jr., director of the High. “The ongoing generosity and overwhelming support from our community are unmatched at the Auction. We’re looking forward to working with our talented vintners, chefs and restaurant partners to provide delicious food, fantastic wines and quality time with friends, all in support of the High’s mission.”

The Wine Auction events include:

The Benefactor Party — Feb. 26: This appreciation soiree for Benefactors recognizes their contributions to this year's festivities. Guests also get a first look at some of the auction lots.

Ladies Luncheon — March 22: Co-hosted by past co-chairs Gina Christman and Angelle Hamilton, this event features women vintners and winemakers at a lunch prepared by a team of women chefs.

Gents Lunch — March 22: At this delicious multicourse meal, artisanal winemakers serve their expressive wines.

High Revelry — March 23: This is the perfect event to start your Wine Auction journey and a great way to tickle your taste buds with a dozen (or more) pours from superb wineries, along with sample treats from some of Atlanta's best restaurants. It's a mini vintners' reception in the tents with music.

Winemaker Dinners — March 23: Hosted in lavish Atlanta homes, these events feature visiting winemakers pairing wines for each course of intimate, luscious dinners curated by celebrated chefs from Atlanta and beyond.

Uncorked! Gala — March 24: Join Special Guest Chefs Nutter and Washington and winemakers for a seated gourmet dinner celebrating the craft and artistry of wine, with renowned vintners seated at each table, pouring their pride and joy. After dessert, stick around for live music and dancing with Bogey and the Viceroy.

Vintners' Reception and Live Auction — March 25: One thousand guests gather for the main event to celebrate wine, food, art and friendship, with more than 100 world-class vintners and dozens of Atlanta's top restaurants showcasing their best wines and savory samples. During the Live Auction, benefactors bid on lots featuring unique experiences, unforgettable wines and once-in-a-lifetime trips.

For more information, visit www.highmuseumwine.org.