Lenox Square shoppers can now donate both new and gently used shoes and clothing as part of a winter donation drive to benefit the patients at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

“We’re pleased to participate in a holiday clothing and shoe drive to benefit patients at one of the nation’s leading rehabilitation hospitals,” said Robin Suggs, Lenox Square’s General Manager. “As a native Atlantan, I am very familiar with the decades of good work provided by Shepherd Center. Lenox Square is honored to assist in this initiative.”

The clothing and shoe drive will run throughout the month of December and January. Donations can be made at the Mall Management Office on the lower level at Lenox Square now through Jan. 31. Shepherd Center patients will receive all clothing and shoe items.

Shepherd Center is a private not-for-profit hospital with a focus on treatment, research, and rehabilitation. The Center specializes in research for spinal cord and brain injuries, multiple sclerosis, spine, and chronic pain, and neuromuscular conditions. The Shepherd Center is among the top 10 rehabilitation hospitals in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

“We are so thankful for Lenox Square’s generosity and support during this holiday season,” said Shanna Thorpe, cause and community engagement manager at Shepherd Center. “Our patients will greatly benefit from these items and the kindness shown by the community.”