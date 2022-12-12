Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15.

The Atlanta Police Department has arrested third teen in the killing of two boys in Midtown over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The 16-year-old from Clayton County was arrested Dec. 12, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference at the Buckhead Village police precinct.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested last week and charged in the murder of two other youths on the 17th Street bridge in Midtown.

Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were both gunned down on the 17th Street bridge near the busy Atlantic Station retail district over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

According to the original report, Charles and Jackson were part of a group of teens who were removed by security from Atlantic Station for causing a disruption in a store and breaking the shopping center’s curfew for those under 18.

The dispute between the teens escalated to gunfire. Zyion Charles died at the scene, while Cameron Jackson died three days later in hospital.

Dickens said the city must talk about gun violence and about parents being accountable and knowing where their children are.

“But then we also have to continue to sow those seeds of community support,” he said.

Dickens, standing with APD and city leaders, announced the teen suspect’s arrest along with the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a Buckhead woman over the weekend.