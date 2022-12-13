Sidewalk construction in low to moderate-income areas of Sandy Springs has received Community Development Block Grant funding in the past. (File)

Sandy Springs will hold an open house at 6 p.m. tonight, Dec. 13, to gather the public’s thoughts on how it will use Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money for the next five years.

The open house will be held at the Barfield Conference room in City Hall at 1 Galambos Way.

Planning and Zoning Manager Michelle McIntosh-Ross said the city uses the process from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) process for a community-wide dialogue to determine how the CDBG funding would be used. That will enable the city to complete its requirement for a five-year, Consolidated Plan. Funds from a CDBG grant must be used to benefit low to moderate-income communities, she said.

The Consolidated Plan covers the following topics:

Housing Needs Assessment (housing problems, public housing, and homelessness)

Market Analysis (housing units, conditions, cost, barriers)

Strategic Plan (priority needs, resources, goals)

Annual Action Plan (Annual projects, goals and objectives)

City Councilmember Melody Kelley said the funds have seemed locked into a single purpose in previous years.

“In the past, we’ve narrowed it down to sidewalks, but it’ll be opened up when we have a public meeting,” McIntosh-Ross said.

On Jan. 11, 2023, a needs assessment meeting will be held, with an update to City Council on Jan. 23. After a 30-day public comment period, a draft plan will be prepared. City Council is scheduled to adopt that plan on May 2.