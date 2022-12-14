Vegan Butternut Mac’n’Cheese, photo courtesy of Daily Chew.

If spending the upcoming holidays in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a good time, then make a reservation at one of these restaurants offering holiday dinner. Be sure to visit OpenTable.com to find even more dining options and make your reservation early to get your preferred time and table.

Daily Chew

Daily Chew has you covered for Hanukkah and Christmas, and pre-ordering is now available. Hanukkah pick-up and delivery starts on Dec. 16, while Christmas pick-up and delivery starts on Dec. 23.

5Church Midtown

5Church Midtown will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then 5-11 p.m. serving its regular menu.

10th & Piedmont and Gilbert’s

These Midtown eateries will be open for Christmas Eve brunch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and for dinner from 5-10 p.m., with the bar open until midnight. They’ll also be holding a Christmas sweater party on the day itself from 5 p.m. to midnight, and be open for brunch and dinner again on Monday the 26. Reservations can be made online.

5Church Buckhead

5Church Buckhead will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then 5-11 p.m., serving its regular menu.

Aria

This upscale Buckhead eatery will be open on Christmas Eve from 4:30-8:30 p.m., serving a tasting menu and a la carte menu. Reservations can be made online.

Postino Wine Cafe

Buckhead’s Postino Wine Cafe will be open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve serving a full menu of wine, cocktails, bruschetta, and other snacks.

Your 3rd Spot

This new dining experience on the west side will be open for drinking, eating, and socializing on Christmas Eve. Check out Your 3rd Spot socials for holiday hours.

Cozy Coop

Cozy Coop in Marietta will be open on Christmas Eve from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., celebrating the day with mouthwatering fried chicken, mac and cheese, fried okra, and other southern cooking.

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar

This Alpharetta chef-driven restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve serving its regular, seasonal menu for brunch, lunch, and dinner. You can make reservations online.

Sankranti

If you’re looking for Indian food for the holidays, Sankranti in Johns Creek will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern

All of HOBNOB’s locations – Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Halcyon and Atlantic Station – will be open on Christmas Eve, serving up its regular menu for brunch and dinner. You can make reservations online.

NaanStop

This Atlantic Station Indian spot will be open on Christmas Eve from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rreal Tacos

Both Rreal Tacos Midtown and West Midtown locations will be open regular hours for Christmas Eve, so patrons can enjoy delicious, authentic Mexican food for the holidays.

Twisted Kitchen

All of Twisted Location’s locations – Midtown, Smyrna, and Marietta – will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day Dining

STK

The Midtown steakhouse will be offering Christmas specials and an a-la-carte menu for dine-in and takeout. Reservations at stksteakhouse.com.

Nan Thai Fine Dining

Let Chef Nan Niyomkul do the cooking this Christmas Day with a full menu of Thai dishes. Find out more at nanfinedining.com.

Hard Rock Café

For something a little more musical and casual, Hard Rock Cafe in Downtown is also serving a Christmas feast. Visit hardrockcafe.com/atlanta.

Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft

Chef DeeDee Niyomkul will be preparing a Thai feast if you’re ready to ditch the usual ham and turkey. More details at tuktukatl.com.

Fogo de Chao

If you want to fill your belly with meat, then the Buckhead and Dunwoody restaurants will fit the bill. Make a reservation at fogodechao.com.

Chai Yo Modern Thai

The standard menu will be available, along with several specials for the occasion at this Buckhead favorite. Make a reservation at chaiyoatl.com.

Nakato

The Cheshire Bridge Road is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, so a double-dose of festivities as you dine on hibachi on Christmas. Reservations at nakatorestaurant.com.

Botica

Enjoy the flavors of Spain, Mexico, and the Mediterranean for the holidays. Find out more at eatbotica.com.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

The steakhouse has restaurants in Downtown at Centennial Park and in Buckhead, both open for Christmas Day dining. Make a reservation at ruthschris.com.

The Americano

Put a steak on your holiday wish list at this modern Italian eatery in Buckhead. Reservations are available at theamericanorestaurant/atlanta.

Truva

Head to Virginia-Highland for Mediterranean flavors at the Turkish restaurant. Find out more at truvahighland.com.

Bar Margot

Whether you’re a guest or not at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown, you can enjoy a swanky Christmas meal or cocktails here. See the menu and make a reservation at barmargotatl.com.

Brassica

Head to the Waldorf Astoria in Buckhead for a menu of French-Southern-inspired food. Reservations at brassicaatlanta.com.

Morton’s

Have a steak at this upscale restaurant at Peachtree Center before a stroll to look at the Downtown lights. Reservations at mortons.com.

Del Frisco’s

Steak and seafood are on the menu at this Perimeter Center restaurant in Dunwoody. Get a reservation at delfriscos.com.

Taki

Put sushi on your Christmas menu at this Dunwoody Japanese restaurant. Make a reservation at takijapaneseatl.com.

Tupelo Honey

Have Southern food and craft cocktails in Sandy Springs for Christmas. Get details at tupelohoneycafe.com.