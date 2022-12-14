Young Rudolph and Santa puppets on the Main Stage at the Center for Puppetry Arts, photo by Clay Walker

The Center for Puppetry Arts has brought Christmas joy to the hearts of children for 12 years with their annual “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” performances.

Based on the classic 1964 Rankin/Bass television special that was adapted by Jon Ludwig, the Center’s production is a faithful adaptation featuring the talents of Dolph Amick, Niko Carleo, Evan Phillips, Sarah Beth Hester, Kristin Storla, and Anna Williford who perform as puppeteers as well as voicing the characters.

Classic songs, lively scripts, and the use of body, rod, and black light puppets help to tell this heartwarming and timeless tale of courage, individuality, acceptance, and generosity.

“We’re thrilled to have ‘Rudolph’ back on stage for its 12th year at the Center!” said Jon Ludwig, Center for Puppetry Arts Artistic Director. “At its core, the show is all about acceptance and hope. It’s about being a misfit and finding your place in the world. It’s a universal message that’s just as important today as it was when the original TV special first aired in 1964.”

The classic “Rudolph” animation special has been a staple of childhood Christmas celebrations for the past six decades. In the story that is relatable for many children throughout the years, Rudolph embarks on a quest to understand himself and find a sense of belonging. The stop-motion animation, dated in comparison to modern technological standards, has an undeniable nostalgia that so many of us still gravitate towards. And the performances at the Center for Puppetry Arts offer a unique way to bring that Christmas joy to life, both for kids and for those who grew up watching the classic film.

“I studied the original film frame by frame in order to design and build our puppets for our mainstage. You can see how startling the size difference is when you see the puppets from the original film in our Festive Features exhibition,” said Resident Puppet Builder, Jason Hines.

The characters, sets, and details of these performances are so truthful to the 1964 film that they have the power to instantly transport the audience to the sentimental holiday seasons of years gone by.

Puppets from the Center for Puppetry Arts adaptation of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, photos by Clay Walker

“When you consider that a handful of performers are puppeteering 64 puppets ranging from 2 inches to six feet tall, while they are singing and changing scenery – it’s absolutely amazing,” said Producer Therese Aun.

Also on display at the Center for Puppetry Arts is a showcase of original puppets from some classic Christmas films including Emmet and Ma Otter, Harvey Beaver, and Charlie Muskrat from “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas”; Salem the cat in his reindeer costume from the 1996 TV show “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”; and The Jim Henson Company Reindeer, which appeared on the 1968 Christmas episode of “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” performances are scheduled through December 31, and the Festive Features special puppet section will be on display until Jan. 8. The Center will be closed on Christmas Day. For more information and to buy tickets go online to the Center for Puppetry Arts website.