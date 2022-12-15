Southside Trail below the intersection of University Avenue, Hank Aaron Drive, and McDonough Boulevard, bypassing the roads and freight rail above. (Photo by Erin Sintos)



The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) has allocated $11 million in federal funding for construction of the Southside and Northeast Trails of the Atlanta BeltLine.

The Southside Trail is slated to receive $6 million and Northeast Trail will receive $5 million, according to a press release from Atlanta BeltLine Inc. (ABI).

“We appreciate the continued support for the Atlanta BeltLine from the Atlanta Regional Commission,” said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of Atlanta BeltLine. Inc. “The completion of the Southside and Northeast Trails will exemplify true connectivity and provide more and better access to jobs, affordable housing, and transit options.”

ARC’s Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) provides federal funding for transportation projects across metro Atlanta.

“The Atlanta Regional Commission is proud to provide ongoing support for the Atlanta BeltLine vision,” said Anna Roach, Executive Director of the ARC. “The Atlanta BeltLine is a truly transformational project that is connecting communities, catalyzing economic development, and creating vibrant places to live, work, and play. It’s a model that has inspired communities across the Atlanta region.”

A portion of the TIP funding will go directly towards construction on Southside Trail – Segments 2 and 3, which runs from Pittsburgh Yards to Boulevard. This allocation brings ABI to 80 percent in federal funding for the Southside Trail, the maximum amount allowed by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The remaining amount will be funded by non-federal match sources. The construction of Segments 2 and 3 is on track to be bid for construction in September 2023.

The other portion will directly fund construction on the Northeast Trail – Segment 3, which will connect from the Northeast Trail at Mayson Street, through the Armour-Ottley commercial district, and to the Northwest Trail at Peachtree Creek. Segment 3 is anticipated to go into construction in 2024.

The full list of awarded projects can be viewed on ARC’s TIP webpage.