Peach Drop (File)

The New Year’s Eve Peach Drop returns to Underground Atlanta with Jermaine Dupri & Friends, Da Brat, Jagged Edge and YoungBloodZ, plus Drivin n Cryin, Blanco Brown and emceed by Ryan Cameron.

“The Peach Drop is back and better than ever,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens in a press reease. “This festival has been a tradition for generations, and it is my pleasure to be able to host a world-class event with these amazing partners so residents and visitors alike can make new memories ringing in the New Year together in Atlanta.”

The music is set to begin at 6 p.m. and the historic peach dropping at midnight.

“What can get any more ATL than this! We can’t wait to see everyone at the Underground. JD is a LEGEND and we’ve got some real surprises,” Cameron said.

“Our team has been working to bring life and vibrancy back to Underground Atlanta to restore its place as the historic entertainment core of Downtown Atlanta. We’re proud to work alongside our partners at the City to welcome Atlanta’s most beloved tradition, the Peach Drop, back to the property, and we look forward to hosting this monumental event for years to come,” said Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures.