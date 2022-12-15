This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Steven Satterfield, co-owner and executive chef of Miller Union, has a delicious granola recipe you don’t want to miss – just in time for the holidays!

The James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef is sharing his butternut squash seed granola recipe for you to try at home. And if anyone knows the Atlanta culinary scene, it’s Satterfield. He released his first cookbook, “Root to Leaf,” in 2015, and won the James Beard Foundation “Best Chef: Southeast” award in 2017.

His new cookbook, “Vegetable Revelations: Inspiration for Produce-Forward Cooking” will be published in April 2023, but you can pre-order it now.

In addition to working at Miller Union, Satterfield holds leadership positions with Slow Food Atlanta and the Atlanta Mayor’s Office’s Food Waste Advisory Committee. He is also a member of Georgia Organics, a nonprofit that provides support to local and organic farmers.

Check out this unique granola recipe from one of the best.

Steven Satterfield, Executive Chef/Co-Owner of Miller Union (Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee).

Chef Steven Satterfield’s Butternut Squash Seed Granola Recipe

Ingredients (5 cups):

1 cup butternut squash seeds (or other fall squash seeds), surrounding flesh removed and reserved

2 cup rolled oats

1 cup sunflower seeds

1 cup pecan or walnut pieces

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ cup canola or other neutral oil

¼ cup maple syrup

¼ cup honey

Directions:

Heat the oven to 250F. Spread the seeds out into a single layer on a small baking dish or pan. Place on the center rack inside the oven and bake for 15 minutes, stirring once halfway through cooking. When finished, they should be very lightly browned and dry. If not, return to oven and cook a little longer until desired texture is achieved. Let cool, then transfer to a blender and pulse several times to break the seeds up into smaller pieces.



Combine the processed squash seeds, rolled oats, sunflower seeds, cinnamon, ginger in a medium bowl and set aside. In a small saucepan, combine the sea salt, canola oil, maple, honey and the reserved center flesh of the squash and place over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and reduce heat to low. Let cook for 5 to 7 minutes then transfer to blender and turn motor on. Blend until smooth.



Combine the liquid mixture and the dry mixture and stir continuously until fully incorporated. Transfer granola mixture to a nonstick rimmed baking sheet (or a silpat-lined baking sheet) and place on the center rack in the oven. Remove the pan from the oven every 5 to 7 minutes and stir well, turning the outside layers inward to redistribute the granola so it cooks evenly. Cook until the granola is lightly browned, about 35 to 40 minutes.