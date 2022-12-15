Children across the globe will receive gifts through Operation Christmas Child. (Samaritan’s Purse)

Samaritan’s Purse asks local residents to send a message to children around the world through Operation Christmas Child, a project that sends shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to children in need.

Drop-off locations have closed, but community members can still pack shoeboxes online in the global Christmas project. These gifts go to some of the hardest-to-reach areas in the world, according to a Samaritan’s Purse news release.

Browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender. Then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.