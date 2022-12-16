Betty Box is at the final Peachtree Road Farmer’s Market of the year with a killer menu including this fried egg, tomato jam and cheese breakfast sandwich.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 113 (and counting) underground dining events with 75 ITP and 38 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

We are heading into the final weekend of pop-up activity, so get to visiting your favorite pop-ups before many of them shut down until next year.

And below, we present below some recommendations to do just that:

This is our last article for 2022….we look forward to seeing y’all in the new year!

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Dunwoody: Manny Sazon Colombian Street Food

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Avondale Estates: Smoke and Honey (Southern)

5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Underwood Hills: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Decatur: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

6:00pm – 11:00pm | Brick Store Pub

SATURDAY

Buckhead: P’Tree Road Farmer’s Market Pop-Up Chef Series

8:30am – 12:00pm | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)

9:00am – 2:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

West End: Atlanta Food Truck City with Lots of Chefs

11:00am – 10:00pm | Atlanta Food Truck Park / Veganish

EAV: Tall Boy (comfort food)

12:00pm | Sabbath Brewing

Summerhill: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 6:00pm | Halfway Crooks

Underwood Hills: Manny Sazon Colombian Street Food

1:00pm – 8:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Decatur: Smoke and Honey (Southern)

1:00pm – 7:00pm | Three Taverns Craft Brewery

Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Decatur: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

6:00pm – 11:00pm | Brick Store Pub

SUNDAY

O4W: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)

9:00am – 3:00pm | Condesa Coffee

Dunwoody: Soup Belly (dumplings)

12:00pm – 7:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

EAV: Tall Boy (comfort food)

2:00pm – 7:00pm | Sabbath Brewing