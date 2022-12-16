On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 113 (and counting) underground dining events with 75 ITP and 38 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
We are heading into the final weekend of pop-up activity, so get to visiting your favorite pop-ups before many of them shut down until next year.
And below, we present below some recommendations to do just that:
- Burgers and Ren-Fair Food: @smoke.and.honey will be serving up his burgers at @littlecottagebrewery on Friday and on Saturday at @threetaverns will be adding Steak on a Stake and other Renaissance Fair dishes to the menu in honor of Helm’s Deep Day.
- Heavy Metal Burgers and Dogs: on Saturday from 5PM, more burgers at @littlecottagebrewery from @godtohatl. While you’re there, wish James a happy birthday! And look for breakfast bacon and sausage bagels before 3PM.
- Chinese: @soupbelly_atl is at @pontoonbrewing on Sunday where she’ll be serving up a short but sweet menu including these chicken and shiitake rose potstickers and chili oil noodles.
- Gourmet to Go: @bettyboxatl, who makes fine dining meal kits for two will be at the final @ptreefarmersmkt of the year with a killer menu including a breakfast sandwich with fried egg, tomato jam and cheese.
- Punk Korean: @ganji.atl is serving their Korean and American food inspirations at @halfwaycrooksbeer’s Boevenmarkt on Saturday.
- Home style Vietnamese: get a double dose of @bamepopup this weekend at @roundtripbeer on Saturday and @condesacoffee on Sunday.
- Gourmet/creative: We both don’t like and struggle with labeling cuisines ‘cause punk food is anti-cuisine. So, like, we don’t know what to call @tallboyatl’s food so we’re just gonna say that this ex-@gunshowatl slinger is at @sabbathbrewing on Saturday and Sunday.
- American Jerk: @atljerkking is bringing his interpretations of jerk to @brickstorepub on Friday and Saturday
- Colombian: @mannysazonatl is bringing Colombian street food to @pontoonbrewing on Friday and @roundtripbeer on Saturday.
- Punk Asian: @jackalopeatl is back at @boggssocial with a menu with Green Goddess Broccolini which we at Punk Foodie HQ were fortunate to consume at his recent private chef experience. Reach out to us if you want ideas on how to bring chefs like Jackalope into your home for an amazing dinner.
- Pre-orders: still some chances for pop-up pre orders including a Noche Buena Filipino baking combo from @hapag.atl and Pierogi pre-orders and Wigilia Dinner Reservations from @bravewojtek.
This is our last article for 2022….we look forward to seeing y’all in the new year!
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Dunwoody: Manny Sazon Colombian Street Food
4:00pm – 9:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company
West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Avondale Estates: Smoke and Honey (Southern)
5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery
Underwood Hills: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Decatur: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
6:00pm – 11:00pm | Brick Store Pub
SATURDAY
Buckhead: P’Tree Road Farmer’s Market Pop-Up Chef Series
8:30am – 12:00pm | Peachtree Road Farmers Market
West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)
9:00am – 2:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
West End: Atlanta Food Truck City with Lots of Chefs
11:00am – 10:00pm | Atlanta Food Truck Park / Veganish
12:00pm | Sabbath Brewing
Summerhill: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm – 6:00pm | Halfway Crooks
Underwood Hills: Manny Sazon Colombian Street Food
1:00pm – 8:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Decatur: Smoke and Honey (Southern)
1:00pm – 7:00pm | Three Taverns Craft Brewery
Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)
5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery
Decatur: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
6:00pm – 11:00pm | Brick Store Pub
SUNDAY
9:00am – 3:00pm | Condesa Coffee
Dunwoody: Soup Belly (dumplings)
12:00pm – 7:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company
2:00pm – 7:00pm | Sabbath Brewing