For the past 52 years, Atlanta’s firefighters have made a point of spreading holiday cheer to their neighbours.

“This is a proud tradition, and we commend our firefighters, with support from the community, for sustaining the legacy of their peers,” said Roderick Smith, chief of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

The City of Atlanta Firefighters held its longest running holiday tradition on Saturday, Dec. 10.

“Christmas doesn’t always look the same for everyone and the original firefighters who started this special day recognized that,” Smith said.

The neighbouring residents from English Avenue, Vine City and Washington Park neighborhoods were invited to enjoy a holiday meal.

The man of the hour, Santa Clause, also took in the festivities.

More than 350 local neighborhood children received three new toys each at the event.

“We are thankful for the generosity of our supporters to continue this commitment to the neighbors of Fire Rescue Station 16,” said Shirley Anne Smith, executive director, Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation (AFRF).

“This year is special as funds from the AFRD Boot Drive were donated to the event. Firefighters and EMTs took the weekend of 9/11 to raise money to give back to the community, including the Station 16 Holiday Party, Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation, Gold Shield Foundation of Metro Atlanta, and Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia.”

The 52nd annual event sees support from the AFRF through donations from:

Tyler Perry Studios

DAS BBQ

AFRD Boot Drive

City of Atlanta Councilmember Byron D. Amos, District 3

