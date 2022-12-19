Thomas Worthy

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) board of directors have announced that it has elected new board officers for 2023.

Beginning in the new year, MARTA says that governor appointee Thomas Worthy will be serving as its board chair. In addition, Clayton County representative Katie Powers has been announced to take over as vice-chair in 2023.

MARTA says that it has also elected Al Pond as secretary, Rod Frierson as treasurer and Rita Scott will be serving as the board’s immediate past chair.

The announced new leadership for the board of directors comes following the departures of numerous board members.

Atlanta board members Robbie Ashe and Reginald Snyder announced at a meeting in December that they would be stepping down. Additionally, Clayton County member Roberta Abdul-Salaam will also be departing on account of her term ending.

All three members will be exiting from their respective roles effective January. Ashe — a former chair — served on the board for 12 years, Abdul-Salaam for seven years and Snyder for two years.

“MARTA would not be the system is it today without the leadership and passion of these board members,’ said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood.

“Their contributions are many, but I want to specifically mention the expansion of service into Clayton County and the More MARTA Atlanta referendum and expansion as highlights. They have selflessly invested thousands of hours into improving this agency and the service we deliver. We thank them for their commitment to public transportation and they will be missed.”

The MARTA board of directors consists of 13 voting members that represent the counties of DeKalb, Clayton and Fulton; the City of Atlanta; as well as the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority.

The board of directors have monthly meetings to address any challenges or opportunities that the Authority is facing.

MARTA says that it plans on welcoming its new Atlanta and Clayton board members at an upcoming meeting scheduled for January 2023.