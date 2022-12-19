The mixed-use village, VIBE at Echo Street West, will welcome its first residents in January.

“The cornerstone of any mixed-use development is the community,” Tony Bartlett, executive vice president at Lincoln Property Company, said in a press release. “This wave of residents at VIBE will be the first to experience ‘the village of ideas’ right at their doorstep.”

Lincoln Property Company announced on Dec. 15 that construction of the 292-unit apartment community in Echo Street West is now complete.

The residential units are a mix of floor plans consisting of studios, one and two-bedroom units. They range in size from 455 to 1,634-square-feet.

The residential units are a mix of floor plans consisting of studios, one and two-bedroom units. Credit: Echo Street West

Twenty percent of the units are affordable at 80% area median income (AMI).

The five-story building will also include amenities, such as creative office space, retail and restaurant space, an events venue, artist colony with a podcast studio, and a pet spa.

Residents of VIBE will also have access to 3.4 acres of outdoor space, which includes several rooftop decks and a pool with cabanas.

The grounds of VIBE will include a modern pool with cabanas. Credit: Echo Street West

On the street level will be 25,000-square-feet of retail space, including outdoor dining and vibrant storefronts fronting Echo Street and the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Connector Trail.

On the street level will be 25,000 square feet of retail, including outdoor dining and vibrant storefronts fronting Echo Street and the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Connector Trail. Credit: Echo Street West

VIBE is located within the 19-acre, mixed-use community of Echo Street West, which is already home to:

Guardian Works, an adaptive reuse event venue

Guardian Studios, a former factory warehouse turned artist community

Westside Motor Lounge, a new indoor-outdoor entertainment venue

“Whether it’s an art exhibit at Guardian Studios, dinner and drinks at Westside Motor Lounge or walk along the Beltline, VIBE residents will experience the vibrancy of the westside without ever having to get in their car,” Bartlett said.

VIBE has begun pre-leasing its residential units now. The first residential tenants will be moving in in January.

The entire VIBE complex will open to the public this summer. For more information, click here.