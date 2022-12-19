Marilyn Abney and KB Braswell wrote and directed “The Juicebox Prologue”, which was performed at Riverwood’s Black Box Theatre. (Riverwood International Charter School)

An original student-directed play was presented at Riverwood International Charter School’s Black Box Theater for the fifth time in the past six years.

“The Juicebox Prologue,” a 45-minute show, was written by Riverwood seniors KB Braswell and Marilyn Abney. It is a quirky, comedic, and somewhat autobiographical play about Riverwood’s own theater students and their ill-fated production of the musical “Footloose” (canceled just days before the show in 2020 due to the pandemic), according to a release from the school.

Directors Braswell and Abney oversaw the rehearsal schedule, props, sets, costumes, and music, and managed the student actors. The play presented the opportunity for Braswell and Abney to combine their passion for theater and writing with the Creativity, Activity, Service project (CAS), a critical requirement to complete the International Baccalaureate Diploma program at Riverwood, according to the release. As part of the project, the directors will donate the $750 in proceeds from ticket sales to the local St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“These students have been part of our theater program throughout high school, and I am proud to watch them lead in such a meaningful, hands-on way by directing their peers” said Mary Beth Van der Hoek, director of Riverwood’s Drama program.

The Juicebox Prologue featured eleven actors and six additional students as the show’s crew.

Riverwood’s Drama Department will present “Little Shop of Horrors” on March 16-18, 2023. Abney will star as “Audrey” and Braswell will handle stage design. This will be the last Riverwood production for both students.

The Black Box Theater is an intimate performance space that seats 50 to 60 patrons and doubles as a Performing Arts classroom.