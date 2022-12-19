Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person in the parking lot of the Plaza Theatre and shopping center in Poncey-Highland this afternoon.

According to the report, officers responded to a report of a serson shot at 1047 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE just before 3 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Also, upon arrival on the scene, officers detained a male suspect.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect were in a verbal dispute that escalated to shots being fired. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstance surrounding the incident.

The investigation continues.

Collin Kelley

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.