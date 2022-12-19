Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person in the parking lot of the Plaza Theatre and shopping center in Poncey-Highland this afternoon.

According to the report, officers responded to a report of a serson shot at 1047 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE just before 3 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Also, upon arrival on the scene, officers detained a male suspect.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect were in a verbal dispute that escalated to shots being fired. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstance surrounding the incident.

The investigation continues.