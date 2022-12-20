A Georgia court of appeals judge has died.

The court said yesterday that Judge Clyde Reese died unexpectedly on Sat., Dec. 17 after a short hospital stay.

Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Reese to the 15-judge Appeals Court in 2016. He was elected to a full six-year term in 2019.

Reese and two cousins were the first Black students to integrate Pace Academy in 1969. The three became the first Black students to graduate from the school in 1976.

Reese was 64.

This story comes to Reporter Newspapers / Atlanta Intown through a reporting partnership with GPB News, a non-profit newsroom covering the state of Georgia.