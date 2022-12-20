Applications for the “Snail of Approval” awards are open until Dec. 31.

Slow Food Atlanta is hoping to honor Atlanta based food and beverage businesses next year.

The Atlanta chapter of Slow Food, an organization that hopes to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions, is welcoming applicants for its inaugural “Snail of Approval” program. According to a spokesperson, Snail of Approval hopes to award food and beverage organizations and businesses who promote “good, clean and fair food.”

According to a press release, the award was created by Slow Food USA to recognize businesses that promote Slow Food values. Applications are open until Dec. 31.

The award is given out based on evaluations in the following areas: sourcing, environmental impact, cultural connection, community involvement, staff support, and business values. Any food business or organization that produces or offers food for public consumption is eligible, including restaurants, farms, ranches, fisheries, cafes, bars, food trucks, breweries, wineries, caterers, and other food producers.

Awards will be presented at Slow Food Atlanta’s annual meeting on Feb. 26 at Tio Lucho’s. All awardees will be recognized and listed on the national awardee map and directory.



Applications can be found online.